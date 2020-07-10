All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:46 PM

3922 Gilbert Avenue

3922 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
nice 2 story townhouse style condo. Recent paint. All appliances including washer & dryer. Controlled access entry & 2 assigned parking spaces in common garage. Split bedrooms have new carpet each with private bath. Large open living-dining-kitchen with beautiful hardwoods on 1st floor with half bath. Nice common courtyard and community pool too. Close to Katy Trail and Turtle Creek. **Max of 3 occupants permitted for this unit.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
3922 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 3922 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3922 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 3922 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 Gilbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3922 Gilbert Avenue has a pool.
Does 3922 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3922 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

