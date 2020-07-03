Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Available Now! - Nice spacious 3/2 with new hardwood flooring and ceramic tile . Newly remolded granite counter tops,new fixtures with a fireplace. Ready to lease give us a call.
(RLNE5479214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3915 Ramona Ave have any available units?
3915 Ramona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Ramona Ave have?
Some of 3915 Ramona Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Ramona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Ramona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Ramona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Ramona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Ramona Ave offer parking?
No, 3915 Ramona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Ramona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Ramona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Ramona Ave have a pool?
No, 3915 Ramona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Ramona Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 Ramona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Ramona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Ramona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)