Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

3914 Bowser Avenue

3914 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Situated in the heart of Oak Lawn. Charming boutique style-living. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, parks, near Love Field, the Medical District, Downtown Dallas, Uptown, and Highland Park. Updated with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinetry, modern tile in bathrooms and large walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit and updated laminate flooring. PRIVATE REAR PATIO! YOU PAY ELECTRIC AND CABLE_WIFI
Courtyard newly updated and has coded gates. One parking space available per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
3914 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 3914 Bowser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3914 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3914 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3914 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 3914 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 Bowser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 3914 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3914 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

