3914 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Situated in the heart of Oak Lawn. Charming boutique style-living. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, parks, near Love Field, the Medical District, Downtown Dallas, Uptown, and Highland Park. Updated with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinetry, modern tile in bathrooms and large walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit and updated laminate flooring. PRIVATE REAR PATIO! YOU PAY ELECTRIC AND CABLE_WIFI

Courtyard newly updated and has coded gates. One parking space available per unit.