ALL BILLS PAID! This one bedroom two bath apartment is centrally located in Oak Lawn Turtle Creek area. Located on the first floor you have easy access in and out of the apartment and easy to get to just about anywhere in the Dallas area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3912 N Hall Street have any available units?
3912 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3912 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
3912 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.