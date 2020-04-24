All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3912 N Hall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3912 N Hall Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:04 AM

3912 N Hall Street

3912 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3912 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

all utils included
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
ALL BILLS PAID! This one bedroom two bath apartment is centrally located in Oak Lawn Turtle Creek area. Located on the first floor you have easy access in and out of the apartment and easy to get to just about anywhere in the Dallas area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 N Hall Street have any available units?
3912 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3912 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
3912 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 3912 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3912 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 3912 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 3912 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 N Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 3912 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 3912 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 3912 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 N Hall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 N Hall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 N Hall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University