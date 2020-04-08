3912 Hawick Lane

Amenities

This charming 3-2 home in the Berkshire subdivision is waiting for it's new owner. This cute and adorable bungalow has beautiful wood flooring, comfortable sized bedrooms, and a kitchen for great entertaining. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a new stove, new dishwasher and new flooring. A second living area offers additional seating and space for family and friends to gather. The fenced back yard and covered back porch are perfect for outdoor activities. Come see this home and make it yours! Close to shopping, Bachman Lake, Dallas Love Field, food, entertainment, and easy highway access.