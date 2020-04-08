All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3912 Hawick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3912 Hawick Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3912 Hawick Lane

3912 Hawick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3912 Hawick Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3-2 home in the Berkshire subdivision is waiting for it's new owner. This cute and adorable bungalow has beautiful wood flooring, comfortable sized bedrooms, and a kitchen for great entertaining. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a new stove, new dishwasher and new flooring. A second living area offers additional seating and space for family and friends to gather. The fenced back yard and covered back porch are perfect for outdoor activities. Come see this home and make it yours! Close to shopping, Bachman Lake, Dallas Love Field, food, entertainment, and easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Hawick Lane have any available units?
3912 Hawick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Hawick Lane have?
Some of 3912 Hawick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Hawick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Hawick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Hawick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Hawick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3912 Hawick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Hawick Lane offers parking.
Does 3912 Hawick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Hawick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Hawick Lane have a pool?
No, 3912 Hawick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Hawick Lane have accessible units?
No, 3912 Hawick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Hawick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Hawick Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University