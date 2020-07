Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

ASK HOW TO MOVE IN WITH ZERO DEPOSIT! Completely updated 1 bed 1 bath in highly desirable Oak Lawn! All new low maintenance flooring, paint, kitchen and bathroom. This is a separate building in the rear of the property, located above the carport and laundry room. You will have access to 1 covered parking space. Onsite coin operated laundry. Across from park. Great location! Ready for immediate move in!