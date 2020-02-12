All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3908 ROCHELLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3908 ROCHELLE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

3908 ROCHELLE

3908 Rochelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3908 Rochelle Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE HOME IN GLENRIDGE ESTATES, HAS SEPARATE GUEST QUARTERS OUT BACK, GRANITE ON INSIDE BATHS AND KITCHEN, WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 ROCHELLE have any available units?
3908 ROCHELLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 ROCHELLE have?
Some of 3908 ROCHELLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 ROCHELLE currently offering any rent specials?
3908 ROCHELLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 ROCHELLE pet-friendly?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE offer parking?
Yes, 3908 ROCHELLE offers parking.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have a pool?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not have a pool.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have accessible units?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University