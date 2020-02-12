Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3908 ROCHELLE
3908 Rochelle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3908 Rochelle Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE HOME IN GLENRIDGE ESTATES, HAS SEPARATE GUEST QUARTERS OUT BACK, GRANITE ON INSIDE BATHS AND KITCHEN, WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have any available units?
3908 ROCHELLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3908 ROCHELLE have?
Some of 3908 ROCHELLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3908 ROCHELLE currently offering any rent specials?
3908 ROCHELLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 ROCHELLE pet-friendly?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE offer parking?
Yes, 3908 ROCHELLE offers parking.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have a pool?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not have a pool.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have accessible units?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 ROCHELLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 ROCHELLE does not have units with dishwashers.
