All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3907 De Maggio St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3907 De Maggio St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

3907 De Maggio St

3907 De Maggio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3907 De Maggio Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; large fenced backyard; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 De Maggio St have any available units?
3907 De Maggio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 De Maggio St have?
Some of 3907 De Maggio St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 De Maggio St currently offering any rent specials?
3907 De Maggio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 De Maggio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 De Maggio St is pet friendly.
Does 3907 De Maggio St offer parking?
No, 3907 De Maggio St does not offer parking.
Does 3907 De Maggio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 De Maggio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 De Maggio St have a pool?
No, 3907 De Maggio St does not have a pool.
Does 3907 De Maggio St have accessible units?
No, 3907 De Maggio St does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 De Maggio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 De Maggio St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University