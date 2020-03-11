3901 N Hall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Welcome to The Flamingo, a newly renovated community with one bedroom apartments located in the heart of Oak Lawn, Dallas. The Flamingo offers a colorful and vibrant culture along with fresh, modern touches. These apartment homes include all new everything, size-able living quarters, walk-in closets with built-ins, stackable washer and dryers, and a smart home digital thermostat. Not to mention all upstairs units have tall, vaulted ceilings! Along with controlled access entries, electronic lock and key, gated parking, and courtyard in the front lawn with a water feature and seating areas. Schedule your tour today to see these fabulous apartment homes! ALL BILLS INCLUDED!