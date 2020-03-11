All apartments in Dallas
3901 N Hall Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:58 AM

3901 N Hall Street

3901 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

3901 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to The Flamingo, a newly renovated community with one bedroom apartments located in the heart of Oak Lawn, Dallas. The Flamingo offers a colorful and vibrant culture along with fresh, modern touches. These apartment homes include all new everything, size-able living quarters, walk-in closets with built-ins, stackable washer and dryers, and a smart home digital thermostat. Not to mention all upstairs units have tall, vaulted ceilings! Along with controlled access entries, electronic lock and key, gated parking, and courtyard in the front lawn with a water feature and seating areas. Schedule your tour today to see these fabulous apartment homes! ALL BILLS INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 N Hall Street have any available units?
3901 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 N Hall Street have?
Some of 3901 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
3901 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 3901 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3901 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 3901 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 3901 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 3901 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 3901 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 3901 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

