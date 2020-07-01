All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3875 Durango Drive

3875 Durango Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3875 Durango Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GRANITE! HARDWOODS! INTERIOR COMPLETELY REMODELED. KITCHEN REMODEL INCLUDES CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. INCLUDES MOWING AND LANDSCAPING. INCREDIBLE DEAL...INCREDIBLE HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 Durango Drive have any available units?
3875 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3875 Durango Drive have?
Some of 3875 Durango Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3875 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3875 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3875 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3875 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3875 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 3875 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 3875 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3875 Durango Drive has units with dishwashers.

