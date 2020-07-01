Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3875 Durango Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3875 Durango Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3875 Durango Drive
3875 Durango Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3875 Durango Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GRANITE! HARDWOODS! INTERIOR COMPLETELY REMODELED. KITCHEN REMODEL INCLUDES CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. INCLUDES MOWING AND LANDSCAPING. INCREDIBLE DEAL...INCREDIBLE HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3875 Durango Drive have any available units?
3875 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3875 Durango Drive have?
Some of 3875 Durango Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3875 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3875 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3875 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3875 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3875 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3875 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 3875 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 3875 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3875 Durango Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University