3866 Durango Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:31 PM

3866 Durango Drive

3866 Durango Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3866 Durango Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located close to Loves Field Airport and not to far from all Downtown activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3866 Durango Drive have any available units?
3866 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3866 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3866 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3866 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3866 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3866 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3866 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

