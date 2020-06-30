Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3866 Durango Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3866 Durango Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:31 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3866 Durango Drive
3866 Durango Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3866 Durango Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located close to Loves Field Airport and not to far from all Downtown activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3866 Durango Drive have any available units?
3866 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3866 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3866 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3866 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3866 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3866 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3866 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3866 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3866 Durango Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University