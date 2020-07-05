All apartments in Dallas
Location

3857 Highgrove Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An updated and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Spacious kitchen with dark stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom, fenced in backyard with storage shed. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=CXkmrKcdIf&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 Highgrove Dr have any available units?
3857 Highgrove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3857 Highgrove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Highgrove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Highgrove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3857 Highgrove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3857 Highgrove Dr offer parking?
No, 3857 Highgrove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3857 Highgrove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 Highgrove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Highgrove Dr have a pool?
No, 3857 Highgrove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Highgrove Dr have accessible units?
No, 3857 Highgrove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 Highgrove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 Highgrove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3857 Highgrove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3857 Highgrove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

