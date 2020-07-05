Beautiful renovations in 2019, New windows, AC, Hardwoods, custom kitchen cabinets with granite. Looks Amazing!! 3rd room could be bedroom, office or bonus room. Giant backyard 2 car garage. GO SEE IT TODAY!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3842 Eaton Drive have any available units?
3842 Eaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 Eaton Drive have?
Some of 3842 Eaton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Eaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Eaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.