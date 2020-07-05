All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3842 Eaton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3842 Eaton Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

3842 Eaton Drive

3842 Eaton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3842 Eaton Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful renovations in 2019, New windows, AC, Hardwoods, custom kitchen cabinets with granite. Looks Amazing!! 3rd room could be bedroom, office or bonus room. Giant backyard 2 car garage. GO SEE IT TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Eaton Drive have any available units?
3842 Eaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 Eaton Drive have?
Some of 3842 Eaton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Eaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Eaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Eaton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Eaton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3842 Eaton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3842 Eaton Drive offers parking.
Does 3842 Eaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Eaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Eaton Drive have a pool?
No, 3842 Eaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Eaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3842 Eaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Eaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 Eaton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University