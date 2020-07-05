3842 Eaton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful renovations in 2019, New windows, AC, Hardwoods, custom kitchen cabinets with granite. Looks Amazing!! 3rd room could be bedroom, office or bonus room. Giant backyard 2 car garage. GO SEE IT TODAY!!!