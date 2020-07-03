All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2

3829 Gannon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Gannon Lane, Dallas, TX 75237

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Application Fee:$35.00
Deposit:$250.00

Amenities:

2 Swimming Pools
Jacuzzi
Fitness Center
2 Laundry Facilities
Patios / Balconies
Gated Community
Washer / Dryer Connections
Vaulted Ceilings*
Fireplaces
Ceiling Fans
Microwaves
Ice Makers
Garbage Disposals
Alarms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 have any available units?
3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 have?
Some of 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B2 does not have units with dishwashers.

