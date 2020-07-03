All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3825 Tolbert Street

3825 Tolbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Tolbert Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Tolbert Street have any available units?
3825 Tolbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3825 Tolbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Tolbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Tolbert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Tolbert Street is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Tolbert Street offer parking?
No, 3825 Tolbert Street does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Tolbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Tolbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Tolbert Street have a pool?
No, 3825 Tolbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Tolbert Street have accessible units?
No, 3825 Tolbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Tolbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Tolbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Tolbert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Tolbert Street does not have units with air conditioning.

