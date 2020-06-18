All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3823 Bonnie View Rd 105

3823 Bonnie View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Bonnie View Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2x1 remodeled unit @ Cedar Crossing - Property Id: 89816

Cedar Crossing Apartments keeps bringing on the savings!

After all that Christmas shopping, its nice to know your rent for the holidays is covered!

No $200 admin fee and we're knocking $50 off each month's rent for our 2x1, for all applications turned in the month of January! *

Call or Visit our office for more details and to schedule a tour with one of our lovely ladies!

2x1 ~ $750.00 but NOW $700.00 for January applicants ONLY Special! *

Bring your income information with you to pre-qualify income wise before applying!

Office located at:
3823 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
469-261-3504

Office Hours
Monday- Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm

*Upon approval
*special conditions do apply
*special can change without notice
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89816
Property Id 89816

(RLNE4561800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 have any available units?
3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 have?
Some of 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 is pet friendly.
Does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 offer parking?
No, 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 does not offer parking.
Does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 have a pool?
No, 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 have accessible units?
No, 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Bonnie View Rd 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

