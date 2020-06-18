3823 Bonnie View Rd 105

Amenities
2x1 remodeled unit @ Cedar Crossing - Property Id: 89816
Cedar Crossing Apartments keeps bringing on the savings!
After all that Christmas shopping, its nice to know your rent for the holidays is covered!
No $200 admin fee and we're knocking $50 off each month's rent for our 2x1, for all applications turned in the month of January! *
Call or Visit our office for more details and to schedule a tour with one of our lovely ladies!
2x1 ~ $750.00 but NOW $700.00 for January applicants ONLY Special! *
Bring your income information with you to pre-qualify income wise before applying!
Office located at:
3823 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
469-261-3504
Office Hours
Monday- Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm
*Upon approval
*special conditions do apply
*special can change without notice
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89816
Property Id 89816
(RLNE4561800)