3823 Bonnie View Rd 105

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

2x1 remodeled unit @ Cedar Crossing - Property Id: 89816



Cedar Crossing Apartments keeps bringing on the savings!



After all that Christmas shopping, its nice to know your rent for the holidays is covered!



No $200 admin fee and we're knocking $50 off each month's rent for our 2x1, for all applications turned in the month of January! *



Call or Visit our office for more details and to schedule a tour with one of our lovely ladies!



2x1 ~ $750.00 but NOW $700.00 for January applicants ONLY Special! *



Bring your income information with you to pre-qualify income wise before applying!



Office located at:

3823 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

469-261-3504



Office Hours

Monday- Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm



*Upon approval

*special conditions do apply

*special can change without notice

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89816

(RLNE4561800)