Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3822 Wemdon Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:01 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3822 Wemdon Drive
3822 Wemdon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3822 Wemdon Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4799739)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive have any available units?
3822 Wemdon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3822 Wemdon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Wemdon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Wemdon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 Wemdon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive offer parking?
No, 3822 Wemdon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Wemdon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive have a pool?
No, 3822 Wemdon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3822 Wemdon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Wemdon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Wemdon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 Wemdon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
