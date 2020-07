Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Two bedroom town home just steps from West Village. This 3 level town home offers one bedroom on the ground level and private master suite on the 3rd floor. Kitchen and living space on the 2nd floor are great for entertaining! Enjoy the shopping, restaurants and night life that West Village has to offer!