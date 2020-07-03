Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3818 Vilbig Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:59 PM
3818 Vilbig Rd
3818 Vilbig Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3818 Vilbig Road, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This totally remodeled home is a one you must see. You will be thrilled when you experience this modern 3 bed 1 bath home in west Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd have any available units?
3818 Vilbig Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3818 Vilbig Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Vilbig Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Vilbig Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Vilbig Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd offer parking?
No, 3818 Vilbig Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Vilbig Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd have a pool?
No, 3818 Vilbig Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd have accessible units?
No, 3818 Vilbig Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Vilbig Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Vilbig Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3818 Vilbig Rd has units with air conditioning.
