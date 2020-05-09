All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3813 Metropolitan Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3813 Metropolitan Ave.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:54 AM

3813 Metropolitan Ave.

3813 Metropolitan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3813 Metropolitan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Near Fair Park - 1 Story Wood Frame House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connection, Dishwasher, Ceilings Fans, Central (Electric) Heat & Air, Outside Storage. Call 214-692-2240 to schedule a showing today!

No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2697034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. have any available units?
3813 Metropolitan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3813 Metropolitan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Metropolitan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Metropolitan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. offer parking?
No, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. have a pool?
No, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Metropolitan Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Metropolitan Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University