3813 Metropolitan Ave.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Near Fair Park - 1 Story Wood Frame House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connection, Dishwasher, Ceilings Fans, Central (Electric) Heat & Air, Outside Storage. Call 214-692-2240 to schedule a showing today!



No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE2697034)