Dallas, TX
3812 Haskell Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:22 AM

3812 Haskell Court

3812 Haskell Court · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Haskell Court, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
guest suite
Beautiful townhouse in a great community. Property is steps away from all West Village parks,shops, and restaurants. Community has a private gated pool, and several large landscaped & grassy areas. Unit comes with all appliances and has a great open floor plan on the second level opening up to a large kitchen. Third floor consists of large master suite with attached bath and guest suite with secondary bathroom. 2 car attached garage with extra storage & tons of guest parking in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Haskell Court have any available units?
3812 Haskell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Haskell Court have?
Some of 3812 Haskell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Haskell Court currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Haskell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Haskell Court pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Haskell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3812 Haskell Court offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Haskell Court offers parking.
Does 3812 Haskell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 Haskell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Haskell Court have a pool?
Yes, 3812 Haskell Court has a pool.
Does 3812 Haskell Court have accessible units?
No, 3812 Haskell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Haskell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Haskell Court has units with dishwashers.

