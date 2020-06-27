3812 Haskell Court

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in a great community. Property is steps away from all West Village parks,shops, and restaurants. Community has a private gated pool, and several large landscaped & grassy areas. Unit comes with all appliances and has a great open floor plan on the second level opening up to a large kitchen. Third floor consists of large master suite with attached bath and guest suite with secondary bathroom. 2 car attached garage with extra storage & tons of guest parking in the community.