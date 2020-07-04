All apartments in Dallas
March 19 2019

3810 Inwood Road

3810 Inwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located on the edge of Highland Park and Oak Lawn. Unit features hardwood floor, farm kitchen sink, spacious living room, plenty of closet space. Quiet friendly community. Pool on the property. Plenty of parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Inwood Road have any available units?
3810 Inwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Inwood Road have?
Some of 3810 Inwood Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Inwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Inwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Inwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Inwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3810 Inwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Inwood Road offers parking.
Does 3810 Inwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Inwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Inwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Inwood Road has a pool.
Does 3810 Inwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3810 Inwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Inwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Inwood Road has units with dishwashers.

