3810 Inwood Road

Located on the edge of Highland Park and Oak Lawn. Unit features hardwood floor, farm kitchen sink, spacious living room, plenty of closet space. Quiet friendly community. Pool on the property. Plenty of parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
