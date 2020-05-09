Text or Call Evelyn (214)866-5982 Rent $1250 Deposit $1250 central air Washer dryer hookups Wheel Chair Ramp All our Houses have alarms so please set up appointment. Please for your safety Call and Make an appointment. Evelyn (214)866-5982 3-1 AC Washier / dryer connection
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3810 Diamond Ave have any available units?
3810 Diamond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3810 Diamond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Diamond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.