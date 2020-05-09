All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:59 PM

3810 Diamond Ave

3810 Diamond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Diamond Ave, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Text or Call Evelyn (214)866-5982
Rent $1250
Deposit $1250
central air
Washer dryer hookups
Wheel Chair Ramp
All our Houses have alarms so please set up appointment. Please for your safety Call and Make an appointment. Evelyn (214)866-5982
3-1
AC
Washier / dryer connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Diamond Ave have any available units?
3810 Diamond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3810 Diamond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Diamond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Diamond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Diamond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3810 Diamond Ave offer parking?
No, 3810 Diamond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Diamond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Diamond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Diamond Ave have a pool?
No, 3810 Diamond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Diamond Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3810 Diamond Ave has accessible units.
Does 3810 Diamond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Diamond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Diamond Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3810 Diamond Ave has units with air conditioning.

