All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000

3810 Bonnie View Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3810 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2x1 remodeled unit @ Cedar Gardens - Property Id: 89818

Cedar Gardens Apartments keeps bringing on the savings!

After all that Christmas shopping, its nice to know your rent for the holidays is covered!

Call or Visit our office for more details and to schedule a tour with one of our lovely ladies!
Para Espa?ol, pregunte por Tina.

2x1 ~ $750.00 but NOW $700.00 for January applicant ONLY Special! *

Bring your income information with you to pre-qualify income wise before applying!

Office located at:
3823 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
469-261-3504

Office Hours
Monday- Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm

*Upon approval
*special conditions do apply
*special can change without notice
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89818
Property Id 89818

(RLNE4561851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 have any available units?
3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 have?
Some of 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 offer parking?
No, 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 have a pool?
No, 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 have accessible units?
No, 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Bonnie View Rd 1000 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University