3809 Spence St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

3809 Spence St

3809 Spence Street · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Spence Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Spence St have any available units?
3809 Spence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Spence St have?
Some of 3809 Spence St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Spence St currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Spence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Spence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Spence St is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Spence St offer parking?
No, 3809 Spence St does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Spence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Spence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Spence St have a pool?
No, 3809 Spence St does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Spence St have accessible units?
No, 3809 Spence St does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Spence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Spence St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
