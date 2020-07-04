All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3808 Hawthorne Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3808 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:21 PM

3808 Hawthorne Ave

3808 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3808 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7df3c708a ---- Summer Special of First Month Rent at $300, plus deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
3808 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3808 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3808 Hawthorne Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University