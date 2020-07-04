Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3808 Hawthorne Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3808 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:21 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3808 Hawthorne Ave
3808 Hawthorne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3808 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7df3c708a ---- Summer Special of First Month Rent at $300, plus deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
3808 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3808 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3808 Hawthorne Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University