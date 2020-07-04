All apartments in Dallas
3808 De Maggio St

3808 De Maggio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3808 De Maggio Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
LARGE FENCED BACKYARD; charming front porch; 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; microwave; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 De Maggio St have any available units?
3808 De Maggio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 De Maggio St have?
Some of 3808 De Maggio St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 De Maggio St currently offering any rent specials?
3808 De Maggio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 De Maggio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 De Maggio St is pet friendly.
Does 3808 De Maggio St offer parking?
No, 3808 De Maggio St does not offer parking.
Does 3808 De Maggio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 De Maggio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 De Maggio St have a pool?
No, 3808 De Maggio St does not have a pool.
Does 3808 De Maggio St have accessible units?
No, 3808 De Maggio St does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 De Maggio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 De Maggio St has units with dishwashers.

