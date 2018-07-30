3805 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom townhome ideally situated near downtown. Gated community. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and full bath on the first level with polished concrete floors. First bedroom (or office) has sliding glass door leading to a private fenced yard. Second level has expansive living-dining area with soaring ceiling, rustic plank hardwoods, and fireplace. Galley kitchen with glass tile backsplash, closet pantry, and all appliances including gas range. Master suite is on top level and has a small study which overlooks the living space, and HUGE walk-in closet. Double sinks, soaking tub. Centrally located within minutes of downtown, Lower Greenville, and Deep Ellum.