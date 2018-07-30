All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:11 PM

3805 San Jacinto Street

3805 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

3805 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom townhome ideally situated near downtown. Gated community. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and full bath on the first level with polished concrete floors. First bedroom (or office) has sliding glass door leading to a private fenced yard. Second level has expansive living-dining area with soaring ceiling, rustic plank hardwoods, and fireplace. Galley kitchen with glass tile backsplash, closet pantry, and all appliances including gas range. Master suite is on top level and has a small study which overlooks the living space, and HUGE walk-in closet. Double sinks, soaking tub. Centrally located within minutes of downtown, Lower Greenville, and Deep Ellum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
3805 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 3805 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
3805 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 3805 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3805 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 3805 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 3805 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 3805 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 3805 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 3805 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

