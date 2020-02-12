All apartments in Dallas
3805 Kenilworth St

3805 Kenilworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Kenilworth Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Kenilworth St have any available units?
3805 Kenilworth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Kenilworth St have?
Some of 3805 Kenilworth St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Kenilworth St currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Kenilworth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Kenilworth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Kenilworth St is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Kenilworth St offer parking?
No, 3805 Kenilworth St does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Kenilworth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Kenilworth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Kenilworth St have a pool?
No, 3805 Kenilworth St does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Kenilworth St have accessible units?
No, 3805 Kenilworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Kenilworth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Kenilworth St does not have units with dishwashers.

