Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3803 Kenilworth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3803 Kenilworth St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3803 Kenilworth St
3803 Kenilworth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3803 Kenilworth Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3803 Kenilworth St have any available units?
3803 Kenilworth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3803 Kenilworth St have?
Some of 3803 Kenilworth St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3803 Kenilworth St currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Kenilworth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Kenilworth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Kenilworth St is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Kenilworth St offer parking?
No, 3803 Kenilworth St does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Kenilworth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Kenilworth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Kenilworth St have a pool?
No, 3803 Kenilworth St does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Kenilworth St have accessible units?
No, 3803 Kenilworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Kenilworth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Kenilworth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University