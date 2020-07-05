All apartments in Dallas
3757 Black Oak Drive

3757 Black Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3757 Black Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Black Oak Drive have any available units?
3757 Black Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3757 Black Oak Drive have?
Some of 3757 Black Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Black Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Black Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Black Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Black Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3757 Black Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 3757 Black Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3757 Black Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3757 Black Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Black Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3757 Black Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Black Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3757 Black Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Black Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Black Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

