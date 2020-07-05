Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3752 Valley Ridge Road
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 6
3752 Valley Ridge Road
3752 Valley Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3752 Valley Ridge Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath, hardwoods; gas heating and range, central heat and air, 2 car garage, large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3752 Valley Ridge Road have any available units?
3752 Valley Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3752 Valley Ridge Road have?
Some of 3752 Valley Ridge Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3752 Valley Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3752 Valley Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 Valley Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 3752 Valley Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3752 Valley Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 3752 Valley Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 3752 Valley Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 Valley Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 Valley Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 3752 Valley Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3752 Valley Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3752 Valley Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 Valley Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3752 Valley Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
