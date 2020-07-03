Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3739 Meadow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3739 Meadow St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3739 Meadow St
3739 Meadow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3739 Meadow Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3739 Meadow St have any available units?
3739 Meadow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3739 Meadow St currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Meadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Meadow St pet-friendly?
No, 3739 Meadow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3739 Meadow St offer parking?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not offer parking.
Does 3739 Meadow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Meadow St have a pool?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Meadow St have accessible units?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Meadow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3739 Meadow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University