Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:30 AM

3739 Meadow St

3739 Meadow Street · No Longer Available
Location

3739 Meadow Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 Meadow St have any available units?
3739 Meadow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3739 Meadow St currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Meadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Meadow St pet-friendly?
No, 3739 Meadow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3739 Meadow St offer parking?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not offer parking.
Does 3739 Meadow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Meadow St have a pool?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Meadow St have accessible units?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Meadow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3739 Meadow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3739 Meadow St does not have units with air conditioning.

