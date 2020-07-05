This beautiful 4bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3739 Hilda Cir have any available units?
3739 Hilda Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 Hilda Cir have?
Some of 3739 Hilda Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 Hilda Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Hilda Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Hilda Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 Hilda Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3739 Hilda Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3739 Hilda Cir offers parking.
Does 3739 Hilda Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Hilda Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Hilda Cir have a pool?
No, 3739 Hilda Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Hilda Cir have accessible units?
No, 3739 Hilda Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Hilda Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 Hilda Cir has units with dishwashers.
