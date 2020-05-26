Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3733 Manana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3733 Manana Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:26 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3733 Manana Drive
3733 Manana Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3733 Manana Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Walnut Hill and Marsh. Some updates. Wood floors. Fenced rear yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3733 Manana Drive have any available units?
3733 Manana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3733 Manana Drive have?
Some of 3733 Manana Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3733 Manana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Manana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Manana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3733 Manana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3733 Manana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Manana Drive offers parking.
Does 3733 Manana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Manana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Manana Drive have a pool?
No, 3733 Manana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Manana Drive have accessible units?
No, 3733 Manana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Manana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Manana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University