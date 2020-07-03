All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

3733 Juniper Drive

3733 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Juniper Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Midway Hollow 2017 const w custom details.3,405 sf features 3 BR,3.1 baths,2 LA’s,wine closet,and 2 car garage.Open floor plan has formal dining w adjacent butlers’ panty.Kitchen offers commercial grade ss appliances,farm sink,island,office space with built-in desk,sunny brkfast area w door to back yard.Adjacent family room w gas fireplace.Spacious first floor mstr w fireplace,access to backyard.Stunning master bath w spray shower,hollywood tub,dual vanities,natural stone surfaces,atrium and large walk-in closet w access to utility room.Second floor enjoys a large game room w fireplace,wet bar,refrigerator.Two additional bedrooms w ensuite baths and one with built-in desk complete the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Juniper Drive have any available units?
3733 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 3733 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3733 Juniper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3733 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 3733 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 3733 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 3733 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.

