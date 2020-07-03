3733 Juniper Drive

Amenities

Midway Hollow 2017 const w custom details.3,405 sf features 3 BR,3.1 baths,2 LA’s,wine closet,and 2 car garage.Open floor plan has formal dining w adjacent butlers’ panty.Kitchen offers commercial grade ss appliances,farm sink,island,office space with built-in desk,sunny brkfast area w door to back yard.Adjacent family room w gas fireplace.Spacious first floor mstr w fireplace,access to backyard.Stunning master bath w spray shower,hollywood tub,dual vanities,natural stone surfaces,atrium and large walk-in closet w access to utility room.Second floor enjoys a large game room w fireplace,wet bar,refrigerator.Two additional bedrooms w ensuite baths and one with built-in desk complete the second floor.