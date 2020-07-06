All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3727 Meredith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3727 Meredith Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 AM

3727 Meredith Avenue

3727 Meredith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3727 Meredith Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Oak Cliff cottage located in a quiet neighborhood of West Ridge Park. This home has so much space with 3 living rooms, dining room, 2 car garage w loads of storage. A beautiful fenced back yard, which includes a storage shed. The home has a newly painted interior, polished hardwood flooring, updated electrical. Kitchen-concrete countertops accented by Subway tile backsplash. A 5 burner gas cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and an abundance of cabinets. Frt living area has a wood burning brick fireplace. An abundance of windows makes for a light and bright home.
Large covered front porch and uncovered back patio space.
Washer and Dryer are included. The landlord takes care of the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Meredith Avenue have any available units?
3727 Meredith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Meredith Avenue have?
Some of 3727 Meredith Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Meredith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Meredith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Meredith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Meredith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3727 Meredith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3727 Meredith Avenue offers parking.
Does 3727 Meredith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3727 Meredith Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Meredith Avenue have a pool?
No, 3727 Meredith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Meredith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3727 Meredith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Meredith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 Meredith Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University