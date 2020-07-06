3727 Meredith Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Oak Cliff cottage located in a quiet neighborhood of West Ridge Park. This home has so much space with 3 living rooms, dining room, 2 car garage w loads of storage. A beautiful fenced back yard, which includes a storage shed. The home has a newly painted interior, polished hardwood flooring, updated electrical. Kitchen-concrete countertops accented by Subway tile backsplash. A 5 burner gas cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and an abundance of cabinets. Frt living area has a wood burning brick fireplace. An abundance of windows makes for a light and bright home.

Large covered front porch and uncovered back patio space.

Washer and Dryer are included. The landlord takes care of the yard.