3724 Mount Ranier Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 1:40 AM

3724 Mount Ranier Street

3724 Mount Ranier Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Mount Ranier Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS AND UPDATED 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX. VERY NICE HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED. TILED FLOOR IN KITCHEN. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. DEPOSIT IS $400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Mount Ranier Street have any available units?
3724 Mount Ranier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Mount Ranier Street have?
Some of 3724 Mount Ranier Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Mount Ranier Street currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Mount Ranier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Mount Ranier Street pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Mount Ranier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3724 Mount Ranier Street offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Mount Ranier Street offers parking.
Does 3724 Mount Ranier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Mount Ranier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Mount Ranier Street have a pool?
No, 3724 Mount Ranier Street does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Mount Ranier Street have accessible units?
No, 3724 Mount Ranier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Mount Ranier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Mount Ranier Street does not have units with dishwashers.

