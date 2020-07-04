All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:35 AM

3721 W Beverly Drive

3721 West Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3721 West Beverly Drive, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This second story duplex unit features hardwood floors, large bedrooms and spacious closets. Great location close to shopping, dining, and quick access to Tollway. Open yard and open parking! Rare find in a highly desirable area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 W Beverly Drive have any available units?
3721 W Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 W Beverly Drive have?
Some of 3721 W Beverly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 W Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3721 W Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 W Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3721 W Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3721 W Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3721 W Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 3721 W Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 W Beverly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 W Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 3721 W Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3721 W Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 3721 W Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 W Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 W Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.

