3721 W Beverly Drive

This second story duplex unit features hardwood floors, large bedrooms and spacious closets. Great location close to shopping, dining, and quick access to Tollway. Open yard and open parking! Rare find in a highly desirable area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
