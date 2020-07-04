All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3721 N Hall Street

3721 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

3721 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Argyle is the oldest residential high-rise in Dallas, renowned as one of the most luxurious and distinct homes in the city. Established in 1927, this distinguished yet unassuming structure overlooks Oak Lawn Ave and Hall St, and is minutes from Turtle Creek, Uptown, Highland Park, Medical District, and Downtown. Recent renovations accentuate the edifice's Gatsby style and whimsical feel, while the authentic architecture reflects an original commitment to artistry and quality that stands the test of time. The Argyle is for those seeking an exclusive, no-nonsense luxury lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood where location is everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 N Hall Street have any available units?
3721 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 N Hall Street have?
Some of 3721 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
3721 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 3721 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3721 N Hall Street offer parking?
No, 3721 N Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 3721 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 3721 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 3721 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 3721 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

