3721 N Hall Street

The Argyle is the oldest residential high-rise in Dallas, renowned as one of the most luxurious and distinct homes in the city. Established in 1927, this distinguished yet unassuming structure overlooks Oak Lawn Ave and Hall St, and is minutes from Turtle Creek, Uptown, Highland Park, Medical District, and Downtown. Recent renovations accentuate the edifice's Gatsby style and whimsical feel, while the authentic architecture reflects an original commitment to artistry and quality that stands the test of time. The Argyle is for those seeking an exclusive, no-nonsense luxury lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood where location is everything.