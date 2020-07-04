All apartments in Dallas
3719 Miles Street - 211
3719 Miles Street - 211

3719 Miles Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Miles Street, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Townhome!

Excellent location 5 minutes from SMU, Dallas Love Field, Medical District and Uptown restaurants.
Spacious newly remodeled 1 bedroom.
Ample parking available. Great neighborhood right next to Highland Park.
Beautiful property close to downtown Dallas, you will love The location and life style at Miles End, , we know you'll be happy to call it home.

Open and bright one bedroom one bath apartment homes, don't miss out !! Stop by the office to start the process of your application Today....

Beautiful living just minutes from Dallas' thriving downtown area!!!

***You get the first month free with good credit!!***
Excellent location 5 minutes from SMU, Dallas Love Field, Medical District and Uptown restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Miles Street - 211 have any available units?
3719 Miles Street - 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 Miles Street - 211 have?
Some of 3719 Miles Street - 211's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Miles Street - 211 currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Miles Street - 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Miles Street - 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Miles Street - 211 is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Miles Street - 211 offer parking?
Yes, 3719 Miles Street - 211 offers parking.
Does 3719 Miles Street - 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Miles Street - 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Miles Street - 211 have a pool?
No, 3719 Miles Street - 211 does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Miles Street - 211 have accessible units?
No, 3719 Miles Street - 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Miles Street - 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3719 Miles Street - 211 has units with dishwashers.

