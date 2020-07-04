3719 Miles Street - 211

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Townhome!



Excellent location 5 minutes from SMU, Dallas Love Field, Medical District and Uptown restaurants.

Spacious newly remodeled 1 bedroom.

Ample parking available. Great neighborhood right next to Highland Park.

Beautiful property close to downtown Dallas, you will love The location and life style at Miles End, , we know you'll be happy to call it home.



Open and bright one bedroom one bath apartment homes, don't miss out !! Stop by the office to start the process of your application Today....



Beautiful living just minutes from Dallas' thriving downtown area!!!



***You get the first month free with good credit!!***

Excellent location 5 minutes from SMU, Dallas Love Field, Medical District and Uptown restaurants.