All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3716 Maple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3716 Maple Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:05 AM

3716 Maple Ave

3716 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3716 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5089110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Maple Ave have any available units?
3716 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Maple Ave have?
Some of 3716 Maple Ave's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3716 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3716 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University