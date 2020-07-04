Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
(RLNE5089110)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Maple Ave have any available units?
3716 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Maple Ave have?
Some of 3716 Maple Ave's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3716 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3716 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)