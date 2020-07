Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home!! Check out this AMAZING GEM fully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home; this property has everything you need brand new paint, carpet, and flooring throughout. Huge fenced in backyard with and storage unit in the back. The patio is enclosed and great for entertaining your guest the kitchen is just lovely with plenty of room with it's AMAZING open concept and stainless steel appliances to match. New roof replaced and foundation work.