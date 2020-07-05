All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3711 Mclarty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3711 Mclarty Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:32 AM

3711 Mclarty Drive

3711 Mclarty Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3711 Mclarty Dr, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Mclarty Drive have any available units?
3711 Mclarty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Mclarty Drive have?
Some of 3711 Mclarty Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Mclarty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Mclarty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Mclarty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Mclarty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3711 Mclarty Drive offer parking?
No, 3711 Mclarty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Mclarty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Mclarty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Mclarty Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 Mclarty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Mclarty Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 Mclarty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Mclarty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Mclarty Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University