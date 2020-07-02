Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3709 Hamilton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3709 Hamilton Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3709 Hamilton Ave
3709 Hamilton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3709 Hamilton Ave, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 bath large duplex Deposit $750.00
No Central air, washer/dryer connections.
If this unit does not fit you need, Check back we own 36 Properties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave have any available units?
3709 Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3709 Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Hamilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave offer parking?
No, 3709 Hamilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 3709 Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3709 Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Hamilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Hamilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3709 Hamilton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University