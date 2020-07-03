Welcome to South Crest Apartments! Your new home with remodeled units and all bills paid prices! Call in to hear about our specials! Right now we have 2 going on that will save you lots of money! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240385 Property Id 240385
(RLNE5629590)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have any available units?
3700 Conway St 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Conway St 217 have?
Some of 3700 Conway St 217's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Conway St 217 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Conway St 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Conway St 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Conway St 217 is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 offer parking?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have a pool?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Conway St 217 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)