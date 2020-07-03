All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3700 Conway St 217.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3700 Conway St 217
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:26 PM

3700 Conway St 217

3700 Conway St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Conway St, Dallas, TX 75224
Five Mile Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South Crest - Property Id: 240385

Welcome to South Crest Apartments! Your new home with remodeled units and all bills paid prices! Call in to hear about our specials! Right now we have 2 going on that will save you lots of money!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240385
Property Id 240385

(RLNE5629590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Conway St 217 have any available units?
3700 Conway St 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Conway St 217 have?
Some of 3700 Conway St 217's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Conway St 217 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Conway St 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Conway St 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Conway St 217 is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 offer parking?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have a pool?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Conway St 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Conway St 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Conway St 217 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University