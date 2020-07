Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Great two story property this town-home is centrally located in the heart of Dallas off Walnut Hill Ln. This town-home provides immediate access to North and South Dallas. The townhome comes equipped with large bedrooms, spacious living and dining areas, open patio and washer-dryer connections. All bedrooms are on the second floor, owner provides water and yard maintenance. Section 8 tenants are welcome.