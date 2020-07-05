Rent Calculator
3648 Parkridge Dr
3648 Parkridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3648 Parkridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr have any available units?
3648 Parkridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3648 Parkridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Parkridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Parkridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3648 Parkridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr offer parking?
No, 3648 Parkridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Parkridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3648 Parkridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3648 Parkridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 Parkridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 Parkridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 Parkridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
