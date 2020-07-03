Amenities

3636 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Lofty 10-foot ceilings Washer/dryer included in every home Energy-saving LED lighting throughout Inspirational art niches Energy-efficient double-pane windows 2" faux wood window blinds Exceptional downtown & uptown views Contemporary cabinetry Snow White Quartz Countertops Self-cleaning ovens Built-in microwaves Elegant undermount single-basin kitchen and bathroom sinks Grand garden tubs with full tile surrounds Cozy gas-burning fireplaces Stunning hardwood floors in common areas Spacious bedroom closets, linen closets & kitchen pantry Modern ceiling fans with lights in bedroom and living room Designer tile backsplash in kitchens Private balconies Spacious open-concept floor plans Extra storage available High-end, contemporary fixtures in kitchens & bathrooms Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers Multi-cycle dishwashers Deluxe dual vanities USB charging ports ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Prestigious West Village location with retail shopping Underground parking garage 24-hour fitness center with free weights 24-hour emergency maintenance Luxer One package locker system Event stylist and resident events Pet-friendly community Easy access to Katy Trail Controlled-access buildings Convenient coffee bar Alluring upper-floor swimming pool Street-level access to shops and restaurants of West Village Outdoor grilling station Reserved parking available Direct access to M-line trolley and Uptown DART Station Easy access to Central Expressway _________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome. [ Published 18-May-19 / ID 2979750 ]