All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3628 Moonstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3628 Moonstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3628 Moonstone Drive

3628 Moonstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3628 Moonstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Moonstone Drive have any available units?
3628 Moonstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Moonstone Drive have?
Some of 3628 Moonstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Moonstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Moonstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Moonstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Moonstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3628 Moonstone Drive offer parking?
No, 3628 Moonstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3628 Moonstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Moonstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Moonstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3628 Moonstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Moonstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3628 Moonstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Moonstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Moonstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University